Harry Potter's Lavender Brown aka Jessie Cave welcomes her fourth child with partner Alfie Brown. See pics

After being hospitalised for coronavirus earlier this month, Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave has given birth to her fourth child, welcoming a son with comedian Alfie Brown. The 34-year-old actor and her partner shared the exciting news with her fans and followers via a series of photos on Instagram. Sharing a few shots from their hospital room, the couple also revealed their son's name in the caption. Jessie played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film series. (Also Read: Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave recalls ‘uncomfortable’ Deathly Hallows experience after gaining weight)

Alongside an image from her hospital bed Alfie shared a picture of Jessie with the newborn and captioned it, “Welcome Becker Brown. Thank you to UCLH. Thank you to the midwives Amy and Emi-Lou. Thank you to Alisson Becker.” Alfie also shared a picture of Brazilian footballer Alisson Becker, who was the inspiration behind their baby's name.

Anna Shaffer who played the role of Romilda Vane in the Harry Potter series, commented, “Well done team. Gorgeous gorgeous, welcome Becker, can’t wait to meet you.”

Jessie and Alfie are already proud parents to sons Abraham and Donnie, and daughter Margot. Jessie revealed earlier this month that she was hospitalised with COVID-19 while in her third trimester.

"Triage, once again," the 34-year-old actor captioned a photo of her legs as she sat propped up on a hospital bed, a monitor strapped to her bare belly. She added, "Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne [sic] of bricks for weeks?" (Also Read: Harry Potter's Ginny Weasley aka Bonnie Wright gets married to Andrew Lococo. See pics from her fairytale wedding)

The actor announced on Instagram in December that she was expecting her fourth baby with Alfie, sharing the exciting news with a series of mirror selfies. "Can't hide this new baby anymore," she captioned the post. Alfie also announced the news on his Instagram account with a sonogram photo.