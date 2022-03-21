Harry Potter's Ginny Weasley aka Bonnie Wright gets married to Andrew Lococo. See pics from her fairytale wedding

Bonnie Wright recently made a surprise announcement that she has gotten married to her boyfriend Andrew Lococo. The actor, who is known for her portrayal of Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter series, announced the news a day after her nuptials on Saturday, March 19, and described the wedding day as the best day ever. Also Read| New Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore clip shows Albus Dumbledore admitting his love for Gellert Grindelwald

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Bonnie shared a video that featured her and Andrew showing off their wedding rings by a pool. Bonnie, who was wearing a gold wedding band featuring a dark blue square diamond in the centre, had her hands placed over the hands of Andrew. She wrote alongside the post, "Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!"

The post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from her surprised fans. Her co-stars from the Harry Potter franchise also commented on the post to wish her. James Phelps, who played her brother Fred Weasley in the films, commented a series of party emojis. Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil, wrote, "Love you so much," adding a series of red heart emojis. Scarlet Hefner, who played Pansy Parkison, commented, "Congratulations to you both! @thisisbwright."

Bonnie also reshared pictures from the wedding posted by one of her guests on Instagram Stories. The photographs showed the newlyweds posing in their wedding outfits. There were also pictures of a beautifully-arranged large dining table.

Pictures from Bonnie Wright's wedding shared by a guest.

Bonnie had revealed in a YouTube vlog in February this year that she has left Los Angeles to live in San Diego with Andrew. She said in the video, "Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two cities for a long time, so we were ready to live in the same place. This is Andrew's house, which is now our house. He has lived here for 10 years [and] has a beautiful garden. He's looked after it very well."

Bonnie was previously engaged to actor Jamie Campbell Bower, whom she met on the sets of the final Harry Potter film in 2010. Jamie had a small role as he the young Gellert Grindelwald in the film. They split in 2012.

Bonnie had recently joined her co-stars from the series for the special reunion- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. It was aired by HBO to mark the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film- Harry Potter and t.

