Hayden Panettiere recalls how her physical health was impacted due to alcohol: 'I had to go to liver specialist and....'

Hayden Panettiere's recent revelations about her battle with alcohol addiction has shed light on the impact substance abuse can have on one's physical and mental wellbeing. In a candid interview, the actress shared that her addiction had led to sleep deprivation and significant damage to her liver, causing her eyes to swell up and turn yellow. She also spoke about the role that excessive drinking had played in disrupting her mental state, leading to the absence of sound in her life. However, the star sought help by enrolling in a treatment center and is grateful for the progress she has made in overcoming her addiction. (Also read: The Real Housewives of Potomac Katie Rost says she relapsed: 'I decided to abstain from drugs and sex but.....')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hayden opened up about the impact of her addiction on her physical health. She featured on the cover of Women's Health in April, last year, where she revealed how she turned to alcohol to cope with her anxiety while on a break from the entertainment industry.

She spoke about the difficulties she faced, and said, “I struggled with sleep deprivation. Sleep is massive. It affects your motor skills, your ability to think, and your overall health" to oulet.

She continued, and told, "My body was like, 'enough,'" she continued. "I hit 30. My face was swollen. I had jaundice. My eyes were yellow. I had to go to a liver specialist. I was holding on to weight that wasn't normally there. My hair was thin and coming out in clumps."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She shared that she had to commit to recovery without the use of substances. She sought help by checking into a treatment center for the second time in 2021, where she participated in a 12-step program and trauma therapy.

She also spoke about her journey of overcoming substance abuse and praised herself for how far she has come since the age of 22. She shared with the outlet that she has learned to be kinder to herself and has incorporated forgiveness into her therapy.

She emphasized the importance of viewing one's own journey with compassion and understanding, especially when it comes to addiction and recovery. She spoke about program and how making amends is an integral part of it. The actress explained that by choosing to be the best version of oneself, anyone can become a good person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hayden is best known for her roles in popular TV series such as Heroes and Nashville, as well as her work in films like Remember the Titans and A Bug's Life among others.