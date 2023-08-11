Harry Styles seen cosying up to Taylor Russell in London, dating rumours heat up

Love is in the air in London for Harry Styles. Harry Styles and Taylor Russel spotted in London

Harry Styles and his potential new romantic interest, Taylor Russell, were seen in close proximity in a British event and laster at Oxford Street. They appeared to be in high spirits as they attended the premiere of her latest theatrical production.

At the press night for "The Effect" hosted at the National Theatre in London on Wednesday, the singer and Taylor were observed sharing a cozy moment. Reports suggest that Harry intentionally maintained a discreet presence throughout the play, focusing on ensuring Taylor received the recognition she deserved.

Even as Harry wore a dark grey blazer with a pair of sunglasses on his head Canadian beautty looked stylish in a brown strapless dress, with her hair elegantly swpt in a bun.

After the show, Harry and Taylor were certainly friendly in the crowd -- he even introduced her to his pal, James Corden. Reports suggests, though there were no public display of affection Harry and Taylor seemed wanting to stay close.

According to TMZ, Harry left the event alone, while carrying Taylor's stuff. However, the car stopped for Taylor to jump in the back seat before taking off.

The romantic couple were later spotted walking around London high street. Their London outings comes a month after Taylor atttended his Love on Tour concert in Vienna.

A fan even shared a story of her meeting the couple in London

