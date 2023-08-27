Helen Mirren, 78, goes makeup-free and rocks colorful outfit in rare outing

The legendary actress Helen Mirren, 78, showed off her natural beauty and colorful style during a rare outing in West Hollywood, CA this week.

FILE - Helen Mirren arrives at the world premiere of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Helen Mirren, who plays Israel’s first female prime minister in her latest film, says she has been inspired by the widespread protests against the country’s current prime minister. Mirren plays the late Golda Meir during the 1973 war between Israel and a coalition of Arab states in “Golda.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” star went out without any makeup and wore a bright blue top with quarter sleeves and a matching skirt with a floral pattern. She also wore baby blue flats with straps and silver jewelry, including a necklace and hoop earrings.

Helen looked happy and relaxed as she walked around with a paper bag from Ace Hardware and a green purse over her shoulder. She smiled for the cameras and held up her bag at one point. It’s not clear what she bought during her outing, but she recently revealed that she loves gardening and that it helps her with her acting.

“I think gardening probably helps me be a better actor,” she told DuJour magazine.

“It kind of cleans your brain. You can’t have an ego with a garden. The f***ing plant just won’t grow where you want it to grow. It’s good for an actor to have the cobwebs and ego and insecurity go away for a little.”

Helen is not only known for her rare outings or magazine interviews, but also for her appearances at events.

In March, the “1923” actress brought her adorable grandson, Basil Hackford, to the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods! They posed together on the carpet of the event, which can be seen below, and Helen wrapped one arm around the young boy’s shoulder.

Helen looked stunning in a long black, sheer dress with a V-neck and a black headband in her long hair. She also added some sparkle with dangling earrings. Her grandson, who has red hair, wore a light blue shirt and gray pants. He also had black sneakers that matched his outfit.

