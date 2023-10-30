How did Matthew Perry die? Here's what autopsy report says

The cause of death of Matthew Perry, the actor best known for donning the role of Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom ‘Friends,’ remains unknown after an autopsy was inconclusive.

REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said that toxicology tests are still pending to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

On October 28, at his residence in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, Perry, 54, was discovered dead in a hot tub. He had reportedly drowned, but no drugs were found at the scene and foul play is not suspected.

There were lots of speculations and rumours going on with his death. Some expected cold-blooded murder whereas others believed in revenge killing.

Perry had a long history of struggling with alcohol and prescription drug addiction, which he revealed in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

“Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead,” he wrote in his memoir.

Perry rose to fame as one of the stars of Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004 and was one of the most popular shows on U.S. television. He co-starred with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

After Friends, Perry starred in three short-lived TV shows like Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Mr. Sunshine and Go On.

He also appeared in other successful TV shows, such as The West Wing, Ally McBeal, Scrubs and Beverly Hills, 90210. His film credits included Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, Almost Heroes and Three to Tango.

Perry’s fans and friends have expressed their shock and sadness over his death on social media. His former co-stars have also paid tribute to him, remembering him as a talented and funny actor and a loyal friend.

He was heart and soul of the ‘Friends.’

The results of Perry’s toxicology tests are expected to be released in the next few weeks.