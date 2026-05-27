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How did Timothée Chalamet get free burritos for a year? All about the Chipotle Celebrity Card

Timothée Chalamet receives a Chipotle Celebrity Card, granting him free meals for a year. 

May 27, 2026 07:38 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Actor Timothée Chalamet has been awarded a Chipotle Celebrity Card, a rare perk that provides select public figures with free meals from the chain for one year, according to an official Chipotle social media post.

Chalamet was presented with the Chipotle Celebrity Card courtside at Madison Square Garden during an NBA Eastern Conference Finals game.(AFP)

The Chipotle Celebrity Card program dates back to 2003 and is reserved for notable personalities. As reported by Dexerto, recipients are entitled to one free meal per day and one annual catering order for up to 50 people.

Previous recipients of the card include skateboarder Tony Hawk, singer Olivia Rodrigo, and musician Ozzy Osbourne, who was the first known person to receive the honor.

How Chalamet received the card

Chalamet was presented with the Chipotle Celebrity Card courtside at Madison Square Garden during an NBA Eastern Conference Finals game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Dexerto.

The moment followed an Instagram Story from the actor showing him eating a Chipotle burrito bowl. Chipotle later highlighted the post on TikTok, which prompted the brand to prepare a personalized Celebrity Card for him.

Separately, videos circulating online showed Chalamet erupting in celebration moments after the Kicks NBA finals. In one clip shared online, the Oscar-nominated actor could be seen yelling “Let’s go!” beside comedian Tracy Morgan, who appeared emotional while celebrating on the court.

Also Read: 'AI will replace Timothée Chalamet, but not dancer on stage': Charlize Theron slams actor's 'reckless comment' on ballet

Another widely shared video captured Chalamet hugging Knicks captain Jalen Brunson before jumping up and down alongside girlfriend Kylie Jenner while shouting, “We’re going to the finals!”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / How did Timothée Chalamet get free burritos for a year? All about the Chipotle Celebrity Card
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