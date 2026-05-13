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How I Met Your Mother actor Nick Pasqual stabbed girlfriend 20+ times; brutal details in shocking conviction case

Actor Nick Pasqual has been convicted of a violent attack on his ex-girlfriend, resulting in critical injuries.

May 13, 2026 09:03 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Actor Nick Pasqual, known for a small role on How I Met Your Mother, has been convicted of a violent attack on his former girlfriend that left her critically injured. The actor was certified guilty by a Los Angeles jury on multiple charges nearly two years after the incident. The 36- year old actor now faces a possible life sentence at his upcoming sentencing hearing.

What the verdict means

How I Met Your Mother actor Nick Pasqual has been found guilty in stabbing case.(UnSplash)

Pasqual was found guilty of attempted murder, first‑degree residential burglary with a person present, and several counts of injuring a spouse or cohabitant. The case was followed by a jury trial in San Fernando, California.

A report by The Washington Times stated, “A Los Angeles jury convicted Pasqual on every count he faced, including attempted murder, first‑degree residential burglary with a person present, injuring a spouse or cohabitant, and one count of forcible rape from a month before the stabbing.”

As per the court records, the attack occurred on May 23, 2024 with Pasqual entered his estranged girlfriend Allie Shehorn’s Sunland home and stabbed her more than 20 times.

Pasqual is also convicted of one count of forcible rape from an earlier incident in April 2024. A friend of Shehorn told NBC Right Now, “Friends of makeup artist Allie Shehorn, Pasqual’s ex, believe she was stabbed more than 20 times,” adding that Shehorn required extensive surgery and a long recovery.

 
entertainment crime how i met your mother hollywood
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / How I Met Your Mother actor Nick Pasqual stabbed girlfriend 20+ times; brutal details in shocking conviction case
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