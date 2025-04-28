How two Hollywood stars leveraged their stardom to turn struggling tier-5 football club into £100 million powerhouse

In early 2020, as the 2019-20 English football season came to an end, Wrexham AFC ended its season at its absolute nadir. The club finished 19th in the National League, the fifth tier of English football. This was the club's lowest finish in its 150-year history. To put into perspective how bad it was, there were 94 clubs above them in the first four tiers, followed by 18 in their own league. Actors and Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds before the Wrexham v Charlton Athletic match on April 26, 2025. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough (Action Images via Reuters)

But right as COVID-19 arrived, the club's fortunes changed, and surprisingly for the better. Five years on, Wrexham have just earned a promotion into the EFL Championship - just one step away from the Premier League. This may be the fastest rise for any club in football history. And it has been made possible by two men from across the Atlantic, two Hollywood stars no less.

The Hollywood stars who changed English football

In November 2020, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and his friend and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham through their RR McReynolds Company LLC. A docuseries named Welcome to Wrexham tracked the two actors' journey as owners of the club, and the team's transformation under them. The series debuted on FX and Hulu in 2022, raising Wrexham's stature beyond what any tier-5 club can dream of. While other clubs in the league struggled for local coverage, Wrexham's games attracted global attention and a fanbase beyond England.

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 Poster

Many clubs tried to replicate the model, but the combination of money and fame that Ryan and Rob brought in could not be found easily. The Guardian remarked in early 2023 that “everybody wants to ‘do a Wrexham’, but not everybody can.” Ryan Reynolds, known worldwide for his Deadpool films, was the face of the club. And Rob, best known for the cult classic It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, also chipped in. The two owners attended games, spent time in the locker rooms, and became staples at Wrexham. Ryan was often accompanied by his wife, actor Blake Lively. All this brought further media attention - and money - to the club.

Wrexham's charge to the top

When Ryan and Rob took over the club in 2020, their goal was simple - to take Wrexham to the Premier League. That would mean four promotions. Normally, clubs take decades, not just years, to go this way. No club from tier 5 has broken into the Premier League in years. But history did not dissuade Wrexham. The money that their Hollywood owners brought in was followed by sponsors and more money. This led to the signing of better players, better facilities, and a marked improvement in gameplay.

Wrexham's James McClean rises the trophy as they win the English League One soccer match between Wrexham and Charlton Athletic at the Racecourse ground in Wrexham, Wales, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)(AP)

In 2022-23, Wrexham reached the 4th round of the FA Cup, beating Coventry City in an upset in the third round. Later, they won the National League, their first title since 1977. Wrexham finished 2nd in EFL League Two the following year, earning a promotion. And if that wasn't enough, on April 26 this year, Wrexham finished 2nd in EFL League One again. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were at the Racecourse Ground as they beat Charlton Athletic 3-0.

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds pose with trophy at the end of the English League One soccer match between Wrexham and Charlton Athletic at the Racecourse ground in Wrexham, Wales, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)(AP)

This earned them a promotion to the EFL Championship, making them the only team in English football history to earn back-to-back-to-back promotions. In 2024-25, Wrexham found new investors in New York's Allyn family of Skaneateles, whose stake raised the club's worth to £100 million ($135 million).

The road ahead for Wrexham

This season, Wrexham will feature in the EFL Championship, taking on former Premier League sides like Ipswich Town, Leicester City, and Southampton. It takes them within touching distance of the ultimate dream - battling the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea in the English Premier League. And their superstar owners say they will make sure it happens.