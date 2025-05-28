Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness files for divorce 2 years after split, cites ‘traumatic journey of betrayal’

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are going official with their divorce. In September 2023, the couple's joint statement announcing their decision of going separate ways after 27 years of being together grabbed media headlines. Now as per a report by Daily Mail, sources close to Deborra has revealed that she has reached a proper settlement and officially filed for divorce from her ex, Hugh Jackman. (Also read: Hugh Jackman addresses split from Deborra-Lee Furness for the first time, admits its 'a difficult time.’ Watch) Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness first announced their separation in 2023. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

About the settlement

The source added that Deborra-Lee Furness filed the complaint in New York dated May 23 and that per the filings, everything has been ‘ironed out behind the scenes.’ The divorce entails continuation of health care coverage, a proposed qualified medical child support order, a New York state case registry form (used to report child support orders to the state's registry), the settlement, a proposed judgment of divorce, and certificate of dissolution, as pointed out by Furness' lawyer Elena Karabatos.

Hugh and Deborra share two adopted children, Oscar and Ava.

The report went on to add, “A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment. There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure. There is not going to be any drama with this gives closure that she needed. They have worked out the details in advance and everything is ironed out in terms of a settlement, alimony and the expenses for the future of their children. They are amicable and they are both fully committed to being the best parents that they can be.”

Deborra's statement

Meanwhile, in a statement Deborra said, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

Hugh and Deborra had first started dating each other after meeting on the sets of Australian TV series Corelli in 1995. They soon got married next year, on April 11, 1996.

Meanwhile, Hugh is reported to be dating Sutton Foster. The two have been seen together publicly, including attending each other's theater events and on dates.