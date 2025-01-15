Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster kiss as they step out for dinner, laugh and interact intimately inside car. See pics

Actor Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster stepped out for dinner last week and were spotted kissing each other. In several photos shared on Instagram by deuxmoi, they were also seen sitting intimately in a car. (Also Read | Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster take their secret romance public on PDA-filled night) Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster step out for dinner

Hugh and Sutton Foster had a dinner date at In-N-Out. In the pictures, they were seen passionately kissing outside the burger joint in San Fernando. In a few photos, they were seen chatting as they sat in a car. They were also seen laughing and then kissing each other.

Hugh and Sutton share kisses

After exiting the car, Hugh and Sutton shared another kiss. For the outing, they opted for casual outfits. Hugh wore a black T-shirt, pants and shoes. He also wore glasses. Sutton opted for a yellow shirt, brown trousers and sneakers.

Not Hugh and Sutton's first PDA

A few days ago, Hugh and Sutton, who have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, were spotted stepping out for a dinner date, holding each other's hands. They were photographed walking around in Santa Monica, California. For their date, Hugh wore a grey jacket and paired it with a pair of white jeans. Sutton opted for a brown trench coat with an olive green dress and black heels.

About Hugh and Sutton's marriages

Their public outings come over a year after Hugh's split with his wife and actor-producer Deborra-lee Furness of 27 years. The former couple, who are adoptive parents to Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, announced their separation in a joint statement in September 2023.

In October 2024, Sutton filed for divorce from her second husband-screenwriter Ted Griffin. They were married for 10 years and share adopted daughter Emily (seven).

Sutton and Hugh, who co-starred in the 2022 hit revival of stage production The Music Man, have spoken highly of each other during the promotions of the classic play, which ran on Broadway from December 2021 to January 2023.