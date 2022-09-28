Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine for Deadpool 3, confirms Ryan Reynolds in hilarious announcement video

Actor Ryan Reynolds has announced that actor Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in the third film of the Deadpool franchise. In a video shared on his social media platforms, Ryan revealed that Deadpool 3 will hit the theatres in 2024. Posting the video on Instagram, Ryan said, "Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now.” He referred to the Disney D23 Expo that happened earlier this month. (Also Read | Shawn Levy says Stranger Things, Deadpool's crossover is on the table: 'Ryan Reynolds and I are trying to figure it out')

Ryan sat on a couch inside a house. As he spoke, glimpses of Ryan walking in a forest, playing with a ball while lying in the bed and working out in the gym were seen in the clip. He was also seen wearing his costume and trying to type on a typewriter, pouring himself a drink and reading a newspaper.

Ryan then continued, “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea.”

Next in the video, Hugh Jackman walked by in the background as Ryan asked him, "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” “Yeah, sure, Ryan,” he replied. Ryan was seen smiling as Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You played in the background. It was subtitled as ‘I will always love Hugh' along with a ‘Coming Hughn' teaser. As the video ended, the Deadpool logo appeared but was quickly sliced up by Wolverine’s claws.

Sharing the video, Ryan wrote, "Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one (crossed sword emoji)." Reacting to the post, John Krasinski commented, "Wait… is this our movie?" Fans were also excited about the announcement. A person wrote, "HUGHE NEWS!!!" A comment read, "Don’t tease us!!! This better be true!!!" "WHAT? I still have not watched the last wolverine because I refuse to see him die. You made my year. YEA! thrilled," said another fan.

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy and the film marks the anti-hero's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the result of 20th Century Fox's merger with Disney. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of the first two Deadpool films, have also written the third instalment. Hugh played Wolverine on screen for 17 years, and bid adieu to the character with the 2016 movie Logan, directed by James Mangold. Wolverine dies at the end of the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON