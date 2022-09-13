Shawn Levy says Stranger Things, Deadpool's crossover is on the table: 'Ryan Reynolds and I are trying to figure it out'

Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, who will be directing the upcoming third installment of Deadpool has made a new statement. Shawn has said that a crossover of Deadpool and Stranger Things is on the table. Shawn shared the update during the Emmys 2022 red carpet. Also Read: Deadpool 3 writers promise Ryan Reynolds-starrer will make fun of ‘26-28’ Marvel films: ‘Everyone’s fair game’

According to Variety on the Emmys red carpet, Shawn confirmed that the team is working on building up the Stranger Things Cinematic Universe. He said, ''I’m spending time with (chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment) Kevin Feige, I’m learning a lot about how to manage a universe. So I’m taking those skills and applying them to the STCU. Funnily enough, Ryan Reynolds and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a Deadpool-Stranger Things crossover. We haven’t cracked it yet, but it’s on the table.”

Many fans have reacted to Shawn's statement on Twitter. One asked, “Would that make Stranger Things apart of the MCU?” Another one requested, “Ohkay so it's on the table. We request you to put it off the table.” One said, “I hope that's a joke.” Pointing at Deadpool and Stranger Things' different timelines, one said, “But both of them are filmed in a different timeline?”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Deadpool is set to return to the cinema screens in 2023, and this time, it will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will see Ryan Reynolds reprise the role.

The first season of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016. Alongside Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Millie Bobby Brown, the acclaimed sci-fi drama series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson. The fourth season of the show was dropped earlier this year. The show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer have unveiled plans for a spinoff series of the show.

