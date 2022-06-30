Deadpool 3 writers promise Ryan Reynolds-starrer will make fun of ‘26-28’ Marvel films: ‘Everyone’s fair game’

Hollywood’s most irreverent superhero Deadpool is set to return the cinema screens next year, and this time, it will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character is known for its penchant for breaking the fourth wall every now and then, and making jokes at the expense of several pop culture figures. With the character now a part of MCU, many fans had hoped that he would be making jokes about Marvel films too. And the film’s writers have now addressed those questions. Also read: Ryan Reynolds says Deadpool would be 'fun' in Bollywood

Deadpool is a Marvel Comics character but its film rights had been with 21st Century Fox and not Marvel, which is why the first two Deadpool films did not see any cameos or crossover from any MCU characters. Only supporting characters from the X-Men had extended roles in the film. But with Disney having bought Fox now, Deadpool 3 is in development at the Marvel Studios. It will see Ryan Reynolds reprise the role.

Talking about whether this means MCU films will be fodder for jokes for the Merc With a Mouth, Deadpool 3 writer Rhett Reese told The Post Credit Podcast, “How many movies have they given us? 25? 26? 28? Something like that. We have a treasure trove of things to poke fun at now… and Deadpool's an equal [opportunist] so everyone's fair game."

Rhett and co-writer Paul Wernick added that despite crossing over to the MCU, the film will still be R-rated and won’t be toned down. “Don't worry about that, they've been very supportive with regard to that," the writers told Den of Geek, adding, "Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we'll hear at some point, 'Maybe not that joke.' But I think they've been incredibly supportive of what we're doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they've seen the success and they've had their own even greater success. So hopefully it'll be a marriage made in heaven. But we've definitely got their support, and that's a great thing to feel."

The first Deadpool released in 2016 was a huge hit, earning over $782 million on a budget of just $58 million. The sequel, Deadpool 2, which released in 2018, was also a critical and commercial success, making $785 million.

