Ryan Reynolds says Deadpool would be 'fun' in Bollywood: 'It'd be easier for him to embrace the culture'

Ryan Reynolds has said that his Marvel superhero Deadpool would perfectly blend into Bollywood. The Marvel movie was dubbed in Hindi and Ranveer Singh had lent his voice to Deadpool in the first standalone film.

Answering Hindustan Times' question about Bollywood at the Red Notice press conference recently, Ryan Reynolds said that though his recently released film Free Guy would be a good film for Bollywood adaptation, Deadpool would be a better fit.

“Free Guy would be a very good one to adapt for Bollywood. (But) I'd say Deadpool though would be a little bit more fun. I think it'd be easier for Deadpool to embrace the Bollywood culture. Guy in Free Guy is a non-playable character, he exists only in the digital world. But Deadpool's real flesh and blood so that I think it'd be Deadpool,” he said.

Ryan further explained that Hollywood should learn Bollywood's art of infusing joy into films. “I do think that there's something that Bollywood films have that, you know, Hollywood could certainly use more of. And I think that Bollywood is really adept at infusing joy. I mean, real joy into the work. And that's something that, you know, I meant it when, I mentioned it when Free Guy came out that, you know, there are elements that Free Guy was borrowing from Bollywood,” he said.

“And really, that was joy. And, you know, the last several years, certainly over here in North America, have been really challenging for so many people, for so many different reasons. And I wanted to make Free Guy. I produced it. I wrote it. I started and I nurtured it. I love it. I wanted to make it an antidote to those feelings. I wanted it to feel like joy. And so much of what Bollywood puts up on the screen is infused with that in a very organic and very natural way. And that's a tip I took from your incredible industry over there,” Ryan added.

The international actor will be seen in Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. The Netflix film is set to release on November 12.