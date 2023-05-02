“I don’t talk about Jen,” Justin Theroux opens up about post-divorce relationship with Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux has opened up about his past relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, explaining why he does not publicly address their marriage and divorce.

Justin Theroux has been hesitant to speak publicly about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston (Image Credit: AP)

In a recent interview with Esquire. Theroux and his co-star Woody Harrelson spoke about their new HBO miniseries "White House Plumbers" and how they deal with the internet and social media. Theroux stated that he doesn't engage with positive or negative comments online, adding that "the internet is like this really big high school, and why on earth would you walk around it checking every room and broom closet for the bully to kick you’re a**? I don’t linger.”

When asked about his divorce from Aniston and how it feels to have social media users dissect his private life, Theroux said, “There’s something to, once you’re out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in. And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen—I don’t talk about Jen."

‘The Leftover’ star explained that he tries to find "balance" in his life instead of feeding rumors, and he doesn't talk about his ex-wife to prevent having his words misinterpreted.

"So it’s a classic no-comment situation for me,” he concluded.

The "Friends" star and Theroux were engaged for three years before tying the knot in August 2015. In February 2018, they released a joint statement confirming their decision to call it quits "was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year."

Theroux and Aniston have remained friends and have wished each other happy birthdays with sweet messages over the years. During an appearance on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist in April 2021, Theroux shared that he and Aniston try to keep in touch with each other.

"We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text," he said.

A few months later, the exes publicly reunited to film a "Facts of Life" special in December 2021. Aniston and Theroux collaborated when she appeared in ABC’s "Life in Front of a Studio Audience" special that reimagined episodes of '80s sitcoms "The Facts of Life" and "Diff'rent Strokes." In the live recreation, Aniston portrayed Blair Warner, who was originally played by Lisa Whelchel. Theroux served as one of the executive producers of the specials.

While Theroux has been hesitant to speak publicly about his relationship with the ‘Murder Mystery’ star, he has been open about their friendship and their continued collaboration. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2018, Theroux said that despite their split, "the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of." The actor also described Aniston as "a fiercely loving, hilarious, and generous person," and said that he was "grateful for her every day."

Theroux's reluctance to discuss his past relationship with Aniston is understandable, given the intense media scrutiny that their marriage and personal life received. The couple's split was widely covered in the tabloid press, and rumors about their relationship continue to circulate. However, by focusing on his work and maintaining his privacy, Theroux has been able to move on from the end of his marriage while still maintaining a strong friendship with his ex-wife.