‘I need to sit down and rest,’ Harrison Ford bids farewell to Indiana Jones after 40-Year journey at Cannes premiere

After an astonishing 40-year journey, Hollywood legend Harrison Ford has announced his retirement from the iconic beloved character Indiana Jones.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (Indiana Jones et le cadran de la destinee) Out of Competition - Cannes, France, May 19, 2023. Cast member Harrison Ford holds his Honorary Palme d'Or Award. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)

The 80-year-old actor made the announcement during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival,2023, where his latest film, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," premiered to much anticipation.

In his signature smirk-humorous style, Ford joked, "Is it not evident? I need to sit down and rest a little bit." Reflecting on his decision to return for one last adventure, he expressed a desire for a satisfying conclusion to the franchise's five-film saga.

The ‘Han Solo’ star shared, "I wanted to see the weight of life on him. I wanted to see him require reinvention. I wanted him to have a relationship that wasn't a flirty movie relationship."

Directed by James Mangold, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" may not be in competition at Cannes, but it has generated significant buzz as 90’s fans eagerly await Ford's last portrayal of the iconic whipped archaeologist. This marks Ford's return to the festival since the release of the fourth installment, "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," in 2008.

During the film's premiere at the Palais, ‘The Fugitive' actor was greeted with an overwhelming reception. Thousands of fans chanted his name, while the audience inside the theater erupted in applause.

In recognition of his illustrious career, Ford received a tribute award, acknowledging his contributions to Hollywood, ranging from legendary blockbusters like "Star Wars" and "Blade Runner 2049" to critically acclaimed films such as "The Fugitive" and "Witness."

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, the Legendary Hollywood figure emotionally shared, "It's indescribable. I felt ... I can't even tell you. It's just extraordinary to see a relic of your life as it passes by. With the warmth of this place and sense of community, the welcome is unimaginable. It makes me feel good."

Fans can anticipate the release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in theaters on June 30. As the curtain closes on Ford's portrayal of the iconic adventurer saga, audiences worldwide will bid farewell to a smirk-hat character who has captivated hearts for decades.