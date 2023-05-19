Harrison Ford cries as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny gets standing ovation at Cannes

Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the Out Of Competition section, received a five-minute-long standing ovation. The Hollywood star looked emotional as he got up to receive a standing ovation from the audience after the credits rolled up. (Also read: Cannes Film Festival highlights: Aishwarya Rai makes a glam statement in bold black-silver look) Harrison Ford teared up during the standing ovation for his film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at Cannes.

Screened inside the festival’s Grand Théâtre Lumière at Cannes, Indiana Jones marks the fifth chapter of one of the most celebrated movie franchises in cinema history. A reel of his career, of some of his greatest roles over the years, including Star Wars and The Fugitive, was played onscreen as the evening began. Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival director, Thierry Frémaux, subsequently presented him with an surprise honorary Palme d’Or the same evening.

As per a report by Variety, Harrison fought back tears to give an emotional acceptance speech. He said, "I’m very moved by this. They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I’m grateful.” He also addressed the audience and said, “I love you, too. But I’ve got a movie you ought to see. It’s right behind me. So let me get out of the way, and thank you again for this great honor.”

As the credits rolled up, the Cannes audience erupted in a 5-minute-long standing ovation for the film. Harrison Ford, who arrived with wife Calista Flockhart, was visibly moved by the reaction to the film. The standing ovation began just as the film concluded and the credits rolled, with the audience standing as the lights came up. The continued applause only stopped when director James Mangold was handed a mic to address the audience. The director expressed his gratitude to the audience for such a warm reception and said that the movie was made with love and devotion.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny serves as the final film of the Indiana Jones franchise. The film stars Harrison Ford in his final portrayal as Indiana Jones. Directed by James Mangold, it also features actors including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, and Mads Mikkelsen. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on June 30, 2023.

