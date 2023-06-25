‘I was hanging out at her house…’: Tom Holland recalls how he impressed Zendaya

Tom Holland wooed his girlfriend Zendaya in a peculiar way. Holland's carpentry skills helped him impress the "Euphoria" actress. In a recent interview with Unilad, the "Spiderman" star shared that he likes doing carpentry and used the skill to help his near and dear ones including Zendaya. Zendaya and Tom Holland(Getty Images)

“Carpentry is something I just really enjoy. I made my mum’s kitchen table. I made my mum’s office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad. I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship,” said Holland.

“I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love,” revealed Holland.

Holland's relationship with Zendaya caught the public eye when the couple were photographed kissing in a car in Los Angeles in July 2021. The pair have been part of three Spider-Man movies together, which were released between 2017 and 2021.

However, Holland and Zendaya want to keep their relationship under tight wraps and are very protective of their bond too.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland recalled how he was happy that Zendaya became a part of the Spiderman franchise.

“Obviously, I'm very happy she came in and tested that day. I'm sure you can guess why. She's wonderful to work with. She's arguably the most talented person I've ever met,” said Holland.