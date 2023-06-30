Iconic US actor Alan Arkin passes away at 89, Leaving a lasting legacy

Alan Arkin, the eminent veteran US actor known for his remarkable performances in films such as "Catch-22," "Edward Scissorhands," and "Little Miss Sunshine," has passed away at the age of 89. FILE PHOTO: Cast member Alan Arkin attends the premiere for the television series "The Kominsky Method" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

With a career spanning over 65 years, Arkin left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, earning multiple Academy Award and Emmy nominations for his exceptional talent.

His sons confirmed the news of his passing in a statement to People magazine, expressing their deep sadness and describing their father as a uniquely talented force of nature both on and off the screen.

They fondly remembered him as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, emphasizing the profound impact he had on their lives.

Fellow actors and friends took to social media to pay tribute to Arkin, celebrating his contributions to the world of acting and comedy.

Natasha Lyonne, who shared the screen with Arkin in the indie film "Slums of Beverly Hills," expressed, “The favorite of all my movie dads and so brilliant, inspiring and kind for so long.”

Jason Alexander, known for his role in "Seinfeld," acknowledged Arkin's exceptional comedic voice.

“Such a wonderful, original voice for comedy… I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless. May he rest well.”

Michael McKean, a fellow actor from "Spinal Tap," described Arkin as charming, hilarious, and possessing a keen sense of detecting nonsense, making his presence a joy to be around.

The rich legacy

Born in New York in 1934, Arkin's heritage is traced back to Jewish immigrants who came to the United States. Before making a name for himself as an actor, Arkin briefly pursued a career in music, performing with the folk act the Tarriers, who achieved chart success with the hit song "The Banana Boat Song." However, it was his foray into acting on Broadway that garnered attention, earning him a Tony Award for his lead role in "Enter Laughing" in 1963.

The 89-year-old actor transitioned into the world of film with his notable performance in the war comedy "The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming," which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

ALSO READ| Despite amassing $900 Million for Netflix, Squid Game creator earned meager compensation

The Academy Award winner continued to impress audiences with his versatility, portraying diverse characters in films such as the Audrey Hepburn thriller "Wait Until Dark" and the Carson McCullers adaptation "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter," which garnered him another Oscar nomination.

One of Arkin's most significant early roles came in 1970 when he portrayed Yossarian in the Mike Nichols-directed adaptation of "Catch-22." Although the film faced competition from the similarly themed "MASH," released the same year, Arkin's performance showcased his talent and versatility. Throughout the 1970s, he thrived in collaborations with other notable actors, including the buddy cop thriller "Freebie and the Bean" alongside James Caan and the action comedy "The In-Laws" alongside Peter Falk.

In the following decade, the ‘Argo’ actor ventured into television, earning critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination for his role in the 1987 TV movie "Escape from Sobibor." He continued to excel in supporting and ensemble roles, delivering memorable performances in films such as Tim Burton's "Edward Scissorhands," where he portrayed Winona Ryder's grumpy father, and "Glengarry Glen Ross," where he played one of the office salesmen. However, it was his scene-stealing portrayal of the heroin-snorting grandad in "Little Miss Sunshine" that finally earned him the recognition he deserved, winning him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2007. Arkin's success continued in recent years with his role as the agent to Michael Douglas' character in the Netflix series "The Kominsky Method."

Throughout his life, ‘Wait Untill Dark’ performer experienced three marriages. He was married to Jeremy Yaffe from 1955 to 1961, Barbara Dana from 1964 to 1994, and is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander.

ALSO READ| Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer: Unveiling the release date, cast, and streaming details

Alan Arkin leaves behind a rich legacy as an actor of humor, candor, and immense talent. His captivating performances and unforgettable characters will continue to entertain and inspire generations to come. As the industry mourns his loss, the impact of his contributions to the world of film and television will forever be remembered.