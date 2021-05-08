Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Idris Elba, Extraction director Sam Hargrave team up for Stay Frosty
Idris Elba, who awaits the release of his film The Suicide Squad, will work with Sam Hargrave on their new film, Stay Frosty. It is said to be an action drama.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 01:05 PM IST
(File photo) British actor Idris Elba recently wrapped George Miller's next movie Three Thousand Years of Longing.(AP )

Hollywood star Idris Elba is collaborating with Extraction director Sam Hargrave for action movie Stay Frosty.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros has paid more than USD 1 million for the rights to writer Tyler Marceca's spec script.

Elba will star as a man who miraculously survives an assassin's bullet to the head and has to figure out who wants him dead and why as he makes his way back home in time to spend Christmas with his son.

The movie is said to be in the same vein as Christmas releases Die Hard and Lethal Weapon with a John Wick-type lead character. Elba and Hargrave will produce alongside Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg.

Elba is currently awaiting the release of The Suicide Squad, in which he plays the role of Bloodsport. He recently wrapped George Miller's next movie Three Thousand Years of Longing, co-starring Tilda Swinton and is now shooting for Netflix movie The Harder They Fall.

Hargrave, who made his feature directorial debut with Chris Hemworth-starrer Extraction, will next helm Combat Control, starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead.

Elba is currently awaiting the release of The Suicide Squad, in which he plays the role of Bloodsport. He recently wrapped George Miller's next movie Three Thousand Years of Longing, co-starring Tilda Swinton and is now shooting for Netflix movie The Harder They Fall.

Hargrave, who made his feature directorial debut with Chris Hemworth-starrer Extraction, will next helm Combat Control, starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead.

