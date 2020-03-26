Idris Elba provides health update, says he’s still quarantining with wife, expects to be immune to Covid-19 soon

hollywood

Actor Idris Elba, who was among the first celebrities to reveal that they’d tested positive for the coronavirus, has provided an update about his health. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Elba wrote that he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who has also been infected, are still in quarantine.

“Hoping everyone is coping with this s#!t!!” he wrote alongside a picture of himself, wearing a beanie and a sweatshirt. “Currently still quarantine. Sab and I feel OK so far with no changes. Doctor told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. At some point we’d like to go home to London. Be safe,” he wrote.

Idris and his wife immediately entered into self-isolation after his diagnosis. His wife’s decision to remain with him was controversial. Last week, she confirmed that she too had contracted the disease. She told Oprah, “I’ve been tested -- actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive.”

Sabrina added: “I wanted to be with him. That is the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care. I could have made a decision to maybe put myself in a separate room or stay away and I’m sure that people are making those tough decisions. But I made the decision to want to be with him ... and still touch him.”

A day after announcing his diagnosis, Idris had conducted a video session on social media. “It’s been a mad 24 hours,” he said, and added, “Yesterday was good and bad. It was bad because obviously I tested positive, but it was also good because I think it opened up a lot of conversation. It made it a lot real for some people. Definitely made it more real for me and my family.”

Speaking about his wife Sabrina Dhowre’s decision to stay with him, Idris added, “Sabrina wanted to be by my side, as much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did, and wanted to. I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her. So, we calculated that risk and decided to be together... I hope you guys can understand it.”

