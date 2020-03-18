Idris Elba hints Justin Trudeau’s wife might have infected him with coronavirus, details ‘mad 24 hours’ after being tested positive

hollywood

Actor Idris Elba has shared updates about his health after being tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. Elba conducted a live video interaction on Twitter, in which he spoke about his progress.

“It’s been a mad 24 hours,” he said, and added, “Yesterday was good and bad. It was bad because obviously I tested positive, but it was also good because I think it opened up a lot of conversation. It made it a lot real for some people. Definitely made it more real for me and my family.”

Speaking about his wife Sabrina Dhowre’s decision to stay with him, Idris added, “Sabrina wanted to be by my side, as much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did, and wanted to. I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her. So, we calculated that risk and decided to be together... I hope you guys can understand it.”

Days before announcing that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, Elba met with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie, who has also been diagnosed with the illness. Elba on Monday announced on social media that he had tested positive for Covid-19, as the global tally of infections neared the 200000 mark.

Elba attended the Wembley Arena We Day event on March 4, where he met Sophie Trudeau and posed for photographs. On Monday, he said on Twitter, “This morning I tested positive Covid-19. I feel okay, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

He added, “This is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you’re feeling ill, or you feel like you should be tested, or if you’ve been exposed, do something about it.”

Sophie Trudeau’s diagnosis was made public last week. Both she and her husband would remain in quarantine for 14 days, it was announced. She experienced symptoms while in the UK. “The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” his office said, according to CNN.

Sophie Trudeau in a statement said, “Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

In his live video, Elba hinted that Sophie Trudeau might have infected him. He said, “So, I’m here because of my production, and the doctor and medic team for the production were contacted because someone that I was in contact with, who is also in the public eye, tested positive. So, it became an issue. Therefore they got me a test immediately.”

Elba joined a growing list of celebrities that includes actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, actor Kristofer Hivju and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko who have made their condition public.

