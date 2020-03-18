Jared Leto just found out about coronavirus outbreak as he was meditating in desert. ‘Send him back’, says Twitter

hollywood

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 12:41 IST

Actor Jared Leto has said that he was isolated from society for the past 12 days, completely unaware of the coronavirus pandemic that had arrived on the shores of his country. Leto came back online and said that he had walked ‘into a very different world.’

He wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, “Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.” Leto continued, “Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing - to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on.”

Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020

The Oscar-winner wrote in conclusion, “Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.” Leto’s comments have been met with a certain amount of derision. “Send him back,” wrote New Zealand TV presenter David Farrier. “I don’t think coronavirus is going to be thrilled to learn about jared leto either,” commented writer David Itzkoff. “What if we all banded together to convince jared leto the Berlin Wall is still standing?” one person wrote on Twitter.

send him back pic.twitter.com/r2NOpgHo0t — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) March 17, 2020

i don't think coronavirus is going to be thrilled to learn about jared leto either https://t.co/cijXgW905c — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 17, 2020

Leto has now gone back into self-isolation, as the number of coronavirus cases in the US races past the 4000 mark. Globally, close to 190000 people have been infected by the virus, which has claimed over 7000 lives. India has reported 147 positive cases so far, with three deaths.

Also read: Jared Leto tried to ‘throttle’ Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker before it was made, ‘complained bitterly’ to his team

Leto will next be seen in the Marvel anti-hero film, Morbius, the latest instalment in Sony’s Marvel Universe.

Follow @htshowbiz for more