‘I’m open to that character coming back,’ Idris Elba on ‘Hijack’ season 2 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has just concluded the thrilling first season of "Hijack," a series that has rapidly captured the attention of both audiences and critics, emerging as the platform's leading show.

Will Idris Elba return as Sam Nelson in Hijack season 2?(Apple TV+)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Starring Idris Elba as a tenacious corporate negotiator, the plot revolves around his heroic efforts to save passengers on a hijacked plane hurtling toward London.

As season 1 wraps up, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, the question arises: what lies ahead for a potential season 2?

While the initial premise of "Hijack" might suggest a miniseries format, the combination of its resounding critical acclaim and impressive viewership statistics on Apple TV+ has generated speculation about the possibility of a second season. This speculation persists despite the resolution of the hijacking situation in the debut season and the titular implication of another potential hijacking, this time with Elba once again at the helm.

Addressing the prospect of a second season, the “Luther” star has expressed his openness to revisiting the role of Sam Nelson, albeit with certain conditions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Variety, Elba offered insights into his perspective:

"What would be the acceptable scenario that he comes back? Because we’ve thought about this and obviously Apple have gone, 'Well, we really love the show.' And I think, you know, Rotten Tomatoes is at 92% at the moment, which is a good sign, but it’s kind of like — he’s not a cop — what would be the acceptable Sam Nelson return? And if I’m honest, I’m not sure. I’d like that, but I just don’t want to put him on another hijack. I’m open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I’m in."

The 50-year-old actor's enthusiasm for reprising his role as Sam Nelson is evident, contingent upon a fresh and compelling narrative direction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Reggaeton star Rauw Alejandro opens up about breakup with Rosalía in new track ‘Hayami Hana’

While the high-stakes world of negotiations and crisis management is central to the character's persona, Elba's reluctance to embark on another literal hijacking adventure offers intriguing possibilities for the series' evolution.

Elba's portrayal of Sam Nelson has resonated strongly with viewers, making a return to the character a tantalizing prospect.