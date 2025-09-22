Inside Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant’s secret Europe wedding: Report

Keanu Reeves has reportedly got married to his partner and artist Alexandra Grant in a secret ceremony in Europe. According to Radar Online, the couple exchanged vows during a summer trip. The ceremony was intimate. Keanu Reeves has allegedly got married to Alexandra Grant in a secret ceremony.

An insider told Chosun, “The wedding was conducted very intimately and quietly. The two had long discussed the form of their marriage but ultimately chose a gathering just for themselves.”

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant relationship timeline

Reeves and Grant publicly confirmed their relationship in 2019, though the two first met in 2009 at a party. Their friendship later developed into a romantic relationship and was strengthened through several creative collaborations, including a book.

Grant, a renowned visual artist and author, has been described by friends of Reeves as his “rock” and the person who “healed him after many tragedies,” according to Radar Online.

Keanu Reeves’ past relationship

The actor has had many personal losses in the past. In 1999, his then-girlfriend Jennifer Syme suffered a miscarriage. Two years later, Syme died in a car accident at the age of 28. At that time, Reeves said, “Sorrow and loss never truly disappear.”

Reeves’s friends have said that Alexandra Grant has been a source of comfort and brought peace and happiness back into his life.

As of now, neither Keanu nor Grant have officially confirmed the marriage, but their bond is said to be strong. Grant recently posted a birthday message on social media for Keanu and highlighted how close they are. Fans have extended support to their relationship, which has survived public scrutiny and personal challenges.

Keanu Reeves is best known for his iconic roles in The Matrix and the John Wick series. Beyond his acting, he is admired for his humility, generosity, and commitment to keeping his private life away from the limelight.

