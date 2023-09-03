Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner headed for divorce after four years of marriage: Report

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship has hit a rough patch, with divorce looming on the horizon, according to TMZ reports. Sources close to the couple have disclosed that Joe has been in consultation with divorce lawyers in Los Angeles, contemplating the possibility of ending his marriage to Sophie. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage is reportedly on the rocks, with divorce looming. The couple has faced "serious problems" for six months.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Insiders have indicated that the couple has faced "serious problems" for approximately six months. This revelation has caught many off guard, given that they have been seen together at public events and appeared supportive of each other, including Sophie cheering Joe on during his recent tour.

One noticeable sign of tension is Joe's decision to go without his wedding ring, a detail that often grabs attention in celebrity circles. Additionally, the couple recently sold their Miami mansion, a move that could be more about a profitable real estate transaction than a permanent break from the location.

Their journey together began in 2016 when they first became an item. Their whirlwind romance led to an engagement in 2017 and a memorable, spontaneous Las Vegas wedding in 2019, right after the Billboard Music Awards. Since then, they've started a family, welcoming their first child in 2020 and their second in 2022.

Professionally, both Joe and Sophie have been active in their respective careers. Joe, alongside his brothers, embarked on a successful musical tour, while Sophie, known for her role in "Game of Thrones," has been involved in various TV and movie projects.

The exact cause of their current strain remains unclear, as they've managed to keep their difficulties private. Nevertheless, sources suggest that for the past three months, Joe has been the primary caregiver for their two young daughters, even amidst his tour.

The situation leaves many questions unanswered, particularly regarding Sophie's role and whereabouts in this parenting arrangement. Joe's commitment to his children, given his hectic schedule, raises questions about the circumstances that have led to these divorce rumors.

As observers eagerly await further developments, it is evident that Joe and Sophie's relationship, which has seen its share of ups and downs, is facing one of its most challenging moments. Whether this is a temporary rough patch or a more profound turning point for their marriage remains uncertain.