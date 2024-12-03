Menu Explore
Angelina Jolie reflects on her career: 'I've got better work as I've got older'

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 03, 2024 04:31 PM IST

Angelina Jolie is not worried about age having an impact on her career as her latest film Maria continues to garner positive response.

Angelina Jolie is not worried about age having an impact on her career as her latest film 'Maria', a biographical psychological drama film about opera singer Maria Callas, continues to garner positive response from the audience, reported Deadline. (Also read: Angelina Jolie says playing Maria Callas in Maria ‘helped heal a part of me’)

US actress Angelina Jolie attends The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on December 2, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)
US actress Angelina Jolie attends The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on December 2, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

What Angelina said

"I've got better work as I've got older," she said.

"I don't think about it in terms of roles offered, but in terms of life experience you contribute," added the actress.

Jolie stated that ageing was "easier for actors than singers or dancers because your body doesn't change," and that she admires opera singer Callas' "commitment" to working despite her fear of growing old, as per Deadline.

About Maria

"Maria," has earned the Oscar winner awards buzz for her portrayal of late opera great Maria Callas. The Pablo Larrain-directed drama, about the last days of the opera singer's life before she died of a heart attack at age 53 in 1977, premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

At the Los Angeles premiere of "Maria" in October, Jolie recalled her first day of singing lessons in preparation for the film. "I walked into the room with the piano, and somebody said, 'Ok, let's see where you're at.' And I got really emotional. I took a big deep breath, and I let out a sound, and I started crying," she said. "I think we all don't realize how much we hold inside our bodies, and how much we carry and how much that affects our sound and our voice and our ability to make sound."

Maria Callas, who passed away in Paris in 1977 at the age of 53, remains an enduring figure in the world of opera, and her story resonates deeply with audiences.

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Follow Us On