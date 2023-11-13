Jacob Elordi reveals why he rejected Superman audition, calls Kissing Booth films ‘ridiculous’

Australian actor Jacob Elordi, 26, recently opened up on his acting career in an interview with GQ magazine. The Euphoria star revealed that he turned down an opportunity to audition for the role of Superman though he didn't exactly name the film. Elordi said “I’ve always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. ‘Anything can happen!” He added, “And obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don’t see myself having any interest in that. I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies.” Actor Jacob Elordi rocks modern mullet at Venice Film Festival 2023

Talking about superhero movies, Elordi revealed, “Well, they asked me to read for Superman. That was immediately, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s too much. That’s too dark for me.” While Elordi gained recognition from his stint in Netflix's hit movie series- The Kissing Booth franchise, he was not too fond of it. Elordi starred alongside Joey King in the series. “I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies. Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape,” he said.

While addressing the “one for them, one for me” Hollywood mantra, Elordi said, “That one’s a trap as well. Because it can become 15 for them, none for you. You have no original ideas and you’re dead inside. So it’s a fine dance … My ‘one for them,’ I’ve done it.” The Priscilla star noted he feels proud of his high standard.“How is caring about your output pretentious?” he asked. “But not caring, and knowingly feeding people shit, knowing that you’re making money off of people’s time, which is literally the most valuable thing that they have. How is that the cool thing?” Elordi added.

