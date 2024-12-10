Jamie Foxx shares the exact reasons why he was hospitalized: ‘I was having a…’

Jamie Foxx, who had been filming Back in Action in Atlanta in April 2023, revealed for the first time that he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke, an ordeal that left him hospitalized and fighting for his life. Jamie Foxx emphasized the importance of his sister's quick action, and after recovery, he joyfully returned to the stage, expressing gratitude to fans and family. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

In his Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, released on December 10, Foxx recounted, “I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for an Aspirin,” per People Magazine.

“I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f***k to do. Before I could get the Aspirin, I went out. I don’t remember 20 days,” he shares the events of April 11.

Foxx's sister and Piedmont Hospital saved his life

Foxx’s friends instantly took him to a doctor who administered a cortisone shot for the pain. However, his sister, Deidra Dixon, recognized something was seriously wrong and took him to Atlanta's Piedmont Hospital.

“Ya’ll saved my life just 400 yards away from here in Piedmont Hospital. They put me back together again. She didn’t know anything about Piedmont Hospital, but she had a hunch that some angels in there,” Foxx shared with the audience.

Foxx shares near-death experience

The Day Shift star detailed the grim prognosis delivered to his sister upon his arrival at the hospital. “He’s having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke,” doctors warned her, he said. “‘If I don’t go in his head right now, we’re going to lose him.’” Deidra knelt outside the operating room and prayed throughout the procedure.

“We didn’t find where it was coming from, but he is having a stroke. He may be able to make a full recovery, but it’s going to be the worst year of his life,” Foxx shared.

Foxx spent 20 days unconscious and awoke on May 4 to find himself in a wheelchair. “I couldn’t walk, in a wheelchair, and I was like, 'Why the f*k am I in a wheelchair?’ I’m just coming out of it,” he recalled.

Foxx kept his condition private at the time, later thanking his family and fans in July 2023 for their support.