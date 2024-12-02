Jamie Foxx opens up about filming his Netflix special amid Sean Diddy ‘poisoning' rumour: ‘It was like going to…’

Ahead of the release of his new Netflix special 'What Had Happened Was', Jamie Foxx declared that he will candidly share all the details about current events in his life. Jamie Foxx, the native of Texas' Terell, also made his return to the stand-up stage in Atlanta, where he thanked his fans for their support.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“Cannot say it enough that I am blessed to be able to tell my story in my own way so many people to thank so many people have prayed…” Foxx said on Instagram while promoting his Netflix special, which is all set to be released on December 10.

He told his admirers that they made him “feel at home” and “safe” even after his disappearance from the stage for 18 years. “Can’t wait for everyone to experience the vibe that we had,” he continued.

The Oscar-winning actor further spoke about filming the special, revealing that “it was like going to church.” “We had a few tears… but last, but not least we celebrated life… and second chances… cannot wait.”

Jamie Foxx to address Sean Diddy ‘poisoning' rumours on Netflix special

Foxx is said to address a number of rumors in the show, including the health crisis he experienced last year.

Audience members who witnessed the filming at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre in early October claim that Foxx covered contentious subjects, such as accusations against disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In an interview with Comedy Hype's YouTube channel, producer-director Choke No Joke claimed that Foxx claimed during the recording that “Diddy was responsible for what happened to him” and dubbed himself “the one who called the FBI on” Combs.

Earlier in October, Big Homie.CC, the celebrity bodyguard, stated in an interview with Cam Capone News that he thinks Foxx was "poisoned" by Combs last year, which resulted in a protracted recuperation period, and persuaded Foxx to provide information to police about Combs.

“Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it … Jamie Foxx reported this man to the FBI because of this,” he stated.

The 54-year-old Combs was arrested from New York City in September on the charges of sex trafficking.