Joe Rogan addresses whether Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 'poisoned' Jamie Foxx: 'That's totally possible, but…'

Joe Rogan recently spoke out about the circulating claims of Jamie Foxx's unexplained 2023 illness leading to his hospitalisation and its purported link to disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan talked about the contentious subject with his comedy guests Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir.

Foxx reportedly made remarks about Combs while shooting his forthcoming Netflix special, which sparked the rumors.

While acknowledging that Foxx's comments might have been a part of a stand-up routine, Rogan conveyed doubts about the actual circumstances.

“Jamie Foxx just recently said that P Diddy poisoned him and that's why he got that stroke,” Rogan stated, adding that he spoke about it on stage and also on his Netflix special.

Rogan went into further details about the conjecture, citing the reports of possible illegal activity connected to Diddy.

“Bro, I think there was some crazy s*** going on,” the renowned podcaster said. “I think murders, alleged murders. A bunch of people got pneumonia, a bunch of convenient people died of pneumonia.”

Meanwhile, Normand recalled that Foxx said he “didn't have a heart attack” sue to the vaccine, but “it was Diddy shutting me up.”

Rogan says it is necessary to wait for Foxx's Netflix special to know the truth

The host of the show cited a Daily Mail report that stated that Foxx had reached out to the FBI over Combs and that two spectators at the actor's Netflix special filming claimed to have heard him say that the rapper was at fault for his hospitalisation.

Rogan remained receptive to several angles while exploring the idea that Foxx's remarks were a part of a comedic routine.

“It's possible, that's totally possible, but it's also possible he was explaining why he went to the hospital and he hasn't talked about it since,” he stated.

In his closing argument, Rogan emphasised that it is necessary to wait for Foxx's Netflix special to be released in order to understand the issue.

“We won't know until we see the actual Jamie Foxx Netflix special,” he said.

The podcast comes over a month after three witnesses who were present during filming of Foxx's upcoming Netflix special, “What Had Happened Was,” told Page Six that he talked about allegations that Combs was the reason behind his medical emergency.