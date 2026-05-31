Jamie Lee Curtis says sister Kelly Lee Curtis died in peace at her home: ‘She was my first friend, lifelong confidant’

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is mourning the death of her sister, Kelly Lee Curtis, who died at the age of 69. Jamie took to her Instagram account on Saturday and shared the heartbreaking news. She shared a picture of young Kelly and penned a note on her.

Jamie pens note

Kelly Lee Curtis died at the age of 69.

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Jamie wrote, “A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace.”

She added, “She was my first friend and lifelong confidant. She was jaw droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress. She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go. She was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot.”

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{{^usCountry}} “She will be remembered for her loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, unique style, and her powdered, almond, crescent cookies at Christmas, hence her name, Auntie Cookie,” read the note. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She will be remembered for her loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, unique style, and her powdered, almond, crescent cookies at Christmas, hence her name, Auntie Cookie,” read the note. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Kelly always signed off any message or fare thee well with a Hungarian blessing… Isten Veled, God is with you. Isten Veled to my sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai. I'll see you on down the line,” she concluded. Hollywood stars commented {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Kelly always signed off any message or fare thee well with a Hungarian blessing… Isten Veled, God is with you. Isten Veled to my sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai. I'll see you on down the line,” she concluded. Hollywood stars commented {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the comments section, Octavia Spencer wrote, “So sorry for your loss.” Sharon Stone commented, “My sincere condolences.” Uzo Aduba said, “Big big hugs. Love you, Jamie. Nothing beats a sister.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the comments section, Octavia Spencer wrote, “So sorry for your loss.” Sharon Stone commented, “My sincere condolences.” Uzo Aduba said, “Big big hugs. Love you, Jamie. Nothing beats a sister.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Born in 1956, Kelly was the first of two children born to screen icons Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, who divorced in 1962 after 11 years of marriage. She acted in films including Trading Places, alongside Jamie in 1983, and was a production assistant on Jamie’s 2003 remake of Freaky Friday. She has also starred in a number of high-profile television shows, including Judging Amy, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and The Equalizer, among others. She also made her directorial debut with the documentary Marby Jets Are Go, which was released in 2018. It was co-directed by her husband, John Marsh. Her last work is Curling in Stanley, which was released in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in 1956, Kelly was the first of two children born to screen icons Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, who divorced in 1962 after 11 years of marriage. She acted in films including Trading Places, alongside Jamie in 1983, and was a production assistant on Jamie’s 2003 remake of Freaky Friday. She has also starred in a number of high-profile television shows, including Judging Amy, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and The Equalizer, among others. She also made her directorial debut with the documentary Marby Jets Are Go, which was released in 2018. It was co-directed by her husband, John Marsh. Her last work is Curling in Stanley, which was released in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

death instagram actor Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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