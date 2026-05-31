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Jamie Lee Curtis says sister Kelly Lee Curtis died in peace at her home: ‘She was my first friend, lifelong confidant’

Kelly Lee Curtis was an actor, and the older sister of Jamie Lee Curtis. Several Hollywood stars paid tribute.

May 31, 2026 03:24 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is mourning the death of her sister, Kelly Lee Curtis, who died at the age of 69. Jamie took to her Instagram account on Saturday and shared the heartbreaking news. She shared a picture of young Kelly and penned a note on her.

Jamie pens note

Kelly Lee Curtis died at the age of 69.

Jamie wrote, “A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace.”

She added, “She was my first friend and lifelong confidant. She was jaw droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress. She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go. She was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jamie Lee Curtis says sister Kelly Lee Curtis died in peace at her home: ‘She was my first friend, lifelong confidant’
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