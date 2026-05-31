Jamie Lee Curtis says sister Kelly Lee Curtis died in peace at her home: ‘She was my first friend, lifelong confidant’

She added, “She was my first friend and lifelong confidant. She was jaw droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress. She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go. She was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot.”

Jamie wrote, “A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace.”

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is mourning the death of her sister, Kelly Lee Curtis, who died at the age of 69. Jamie took to her Instagram account on Saturday and shared the heartbreaking news. She shared a picture of young Kelly and penned a note on her.

“She will be remembered for her loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, unique style, and her powdered, almond, crescent cookies at Christmas, hence her name, Auntie Cookie,” read the note.

“Kelly always signed off any message or fare thee well with a Hungarian blessing… Isten Veled, God is with you. Isten Veled to my sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai. I'll see you on down the line,” she concluded.

Hollywood stars commented In the comments section, Octavia Spencer wrote, “So sorry for your loss.” Sharon Stone commented, “My sincere condolences.” Uzo Aduba said, “Big big hugs. Love you, Jamie. Nothing beats a sister.”

Born in 1956, Kelly was the first of two children born to screen icons Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, who divorced in 1962 after 11 years of marriage. She acted in films including Trading Places, alongside Jamie in 1983, and was a production assistant on Jamie’s 2003 remake of Freaky Friday. She has also starred in a number of high-profile television shows, including Judging Amy, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and The Equalizer, among others. She also made her directorial debut with the documentary Marby Jets Are Go, which was released in 2018. It was co-directed by her husband, John Marsh. Her last work is Curling in Stanley, which was released in 2019.