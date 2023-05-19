Janhvi Kapoor transforms into The Little Mermaid's Princess Ariel, recites poem 'Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai'

With Disney's The Little Mermaid being rebooted for the big screen at the end of month, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a promotional video for the film where she turns into a mermaid, much like Princess Ariel, and recites a Hindi poem for two little girls. The upcoming film is a re-imagined telling of the classic fairy tale, and is updated from the studio's own 1989 animated version. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says 'running out of pics' as she remembers mom Sridevi, shares old photo; Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts) Janhvi Kapoor turned into Princess Ariel for a promotional video.

On Instagram, Janhvi shared the video which was captioned, "Immerse yourself in the wonders of The Little Mermaid where love knows no bounds and where wishes come true. Watch Princess Ariel in #TheLittleMermaid in cinemas on May 26." In the brief 45 seconds clip, Janhvi walks into a room where two little girls are playing dress up. She tells them that they both look exactly like Princess Ariel and they ask her to tell them the poem.

Janhvi sits and begins to recite Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai (The fish is the queen of the water), and she begins reciting, we see clips of Halle Bailey as Ariel as she is under the sea. When Janhvi gets to the part where she says 'Bahar nikalo toh.. (when you take her out...)," she says that she becomes Princess Ariel. The visuals show her transforming into a mermaid just like Halle, much to the little girls' delight.

The Little Mermaid is directed by Rob Marshall. Besides Halle Bailey in the lead role, the film also features Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Javier Bardem as King Triton. The film also has talking sea and land creatures including Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder the fish, Awkwafina as Scuttle the seagull. Actor Simone Ashley plays one of Princess Ariel's sisters, Indira, who is also a mermaid.

Janhvi was last seen in the film Mili on the big screen. The Hindi drama was a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. She has also completed filming for Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The actor will be making her Telugu debut with Jr NTR in NTR 30; her casting was announced earlier this year.

