Jason Momoa says the fate of Aquaman and future films is not ‘looking too good’: I love this character

Jason Momoa is a little doubtful about playing Aquaman in the future. The actor will be playing the fan-favourite character in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which hits theatres on December 22. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor however shared he is not sure about the future of the DC superhero franchise. (Also read: Jason Momoa arrived on Aquaman 2 set dressed as Depp to drive Amber Heard away, Musk threatened to 'burn' WB: Report) Jason Momoa's new look from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

What Jason said

Talking about playing the King of Atlantis, Jason Momoa shared: “I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice." He further added how James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new DC Studios bosses, "want “to start their own new thing up," and said, “The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves [Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom], then there’s a possibility. But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.' I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time. I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there’s a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it.”

More details

Jason Momoa first took on the role of Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League, after which he took on a standalone franchise on the character. Meanwhile, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be the last installment in the DC Extended Universe, which began in 2013. In the new slate of DC Universe titles that was launched in January this year, Aquaman was not included in the first round, which might be one reason why Jason is not so sure about the future of Aquaman in the first place.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arriving later this month, also stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe. The film was earlier announced to be up for release in March this year, but was then pushed to December.

