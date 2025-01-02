Jennifer Aniston offers to help Selena Gomez in wedding planning: Report

It is believed that Jennifer is reportedly offering Selena a valuable set of advice on how to navigate the challenges of married life.

Jennifer’s advice for Selena

According to In Touch, Jennifer will be at the front at the wedding celebrations along with other best friends including Taylor Swift, Meryl Streep, Cara Delevingne, and Ariana Grande.

“Jennifer treats Selena like a younger sister. She’s very excited for her and has already sent flowers and a card offering to help out however she can. She’s planned a couple of weddings herself, so she knows a whole lot about the process and has a lot of advice to share,” said a source.

The source added, “No doubt Selena will be happy to have her guidance. It’s hard enough planning a wedding, but a celebrity one is on a different level so any help she can get will be appreciated.”

Jennifer, 55, and Selena, share the same manager. They have been close friends since the two met in a bathroom at a Vanity Fair event.

Both Selena, 32, and her beau Benny, 36, have been in the music and entertainment industry for years. Talking about the wedding, the source shared that there will be an “incredible number of celebrity guests”.

On her relationship, Selena told Time, “It just happens when you least expect it. I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

Benny reciprocated her feelings, telling Howard Stern in May, “I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this … People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend.”

Selena gets engaged

Last month, Selena debuted the news of her engagement on Instagram with a picture of her diamond ring. A picture saw her get a kiss on the cheeks from Benny. Selena wrote in the caption, “Forever begins now..” Benny commented, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Selena first confirmed her relationship with Benny in December last year. The two then attended various public events, including the Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys, and were spotted at a basketball game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in April. A report also claimed that Selena Gomez may sit down with her fiance Benny Blanco to hash out a prenup agreement after acquiring billionaire status like her BFF Taylor Swift.