Selena Gomez cozies up with fiancé Benny Blanco, flashes huge engagement ring as they celebrate Christmas together

BySantanu Das
Dec 28, 2024 01:50 PM IST

Selena Gomez recently announced her engagement to songwriter Benny Blanco on Instagram. Check out how the two are spending Christmas.

Newly engaged couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are ringing in the holiday season together. Selena took to her Instagram handle to share a new picture with Benny, where she also flashed her engagement ring. (Also read: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged; singer flaunts her boulder of an engagement ring)

Selena Gomez wished fans on Christmas with a new picture with Benny Blanco.

Selena wishes fans on Christmas

In the picture, Selena was seen cuddling Benny in a grey sweatsuit with snowflake design. The two of them shared a passionate kiss. In the caption, Selena wrote: “Hope everyone had a lovely holiday!”

Benny replied in the comments section of the post: “no better gift.”

A day after Christmas, Benny had posted a video of the two of them cuddling each other and enjoying composer Benj Pasek's annual holiday bash in New York City. Selena reposted the video on her Instagram Stories.

More details

Earlier this month, Selena debuted the news of her engagement on Instagram with a picture of her diamond ring. A picture saw her get a kiss on the cheeks from Benny. Selena wrote in the caption, “Forever begins now..” Benny commented, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Selena first confirmed her relationship with Benny in December last year. The two then attended various public events, including the Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys, and were spotted at a basketball game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in April.

On the work front, Selena was last seen in Emilia Perez, the musical drama film directed by Jacques Audiard. The film also stars Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana and Adriana Baz. After its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, it won the Jury Prize and the female cast shared the award for Best Actress. Selena received a Golden Globes nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in the film.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
