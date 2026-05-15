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Jennifer Aniston disses her iconic hairstyle, Sandra Bullock isn’t having it: 'You wore them best'

Jennifer Aniston shared the look she has mixed feelings about but fans and celebs chimed in to say it was the iconic and inspired them to get the same haircut.

May 15, 2026 07:06 pm IST
By Eshana Saha
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Despite being known for having one of the most iconic and enviable hairstyles in Hollywood– and even building part of her legacy around it – Jennifer Aniston apparently has one major hair regret. The Friends star recently shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram featuring herself in various roles over the years, all tied together by one unmistakable detail: every look included a fringe sweeping across her forehead.

Fans unanimously agreed that Jennifer Aniston rocked the hairstyle.(Instagram)

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Jennifer Aniston’s hair regret

Issuing a playful warning about the consequences of impulsive haircuts – complete with a cheeky pun – Jennifer Aniston captioned the post, “Think before you bang.” The carousel featured some of her on-screen looks from projects including Horrible Bosses, Marley & Me, Rock Star, and Friends – all showcasing variations of fringe hairstyles. The post also included a humorous New Yorker cartoon of a turtle saying, “It took a hundred years, but I finally grew out my bangs.”

Several fans also joined the conversation, admitting that Jennifer Aniston’s hairstyles had long inspired their own fringe experiments. One user gushed, “I swear, no one has ever made hair look this effortlessly perfect. Every era, every cut, every style… somehow iconic.” Another joked, “Girl, I don’t think you understand what you’re doing… These posts are going to convince people to get bangs because you always look so good.” Echoing the sentiment, another fan wrote, “Every one of these photos makes me want to cut bangs,” while someone else shared a nostalgic memory: “Core Gen X memory: saving all my monies and going to the salon, handing the stylist a photo of Jennifer Aniston. ‘Like this pls.’”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jennifer Aniston disses her iconic hairstyle, Sandra Bullock isn’t having it: 'You wore them best'
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