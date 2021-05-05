Jennifer Aniston urges fans to help India fight Covid-19 pandemic: 'Spread the word'

Actor Jennifer Aniston has urged her fans to come out in support of India and create awareness as the country battles the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared several messages for her fans.

Her first story read, "A severe second wave of coronavirus infections has swept over India, setting global records for new infections each day over the past five days." In her second story, she said that Americares "is raising money for immediate relief aid for India" and also shared details. In her third story, she said, "You don't have to donate to help - spread the word with whatever platform you have to help build awareness."

Her first story read, "A severe second wave of coronavirus infections has swept over India..."

In her second story, she said that Americares "is raising money for immediate relief aid for India".

Taking to her third story, she said, "You don't have to donate to help..."

India on Wednesday recorded 382,315 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total caseload to 20,665,148, as per the Union Health Ministry's website.

Recently, several Hollywood celebs have raised the topic of the Covid-19 situation in India and asked fans to come aid. Singer Shawn Mendes had asked his fans and followers on social media accounts to make donations. In a video, Shawn had said, "If you've ever been touched by India's culture or India's people, just donate or share, or anything you can do to help."

Others include talk show hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Lilly Singh, singer Camila Cabello, actors Jada Pinkett Smith, Lana Condor, Richard Madden, and Kunal Nayyar. Celebs have also supported actor Priyanka Chopra's initiative to raise money for India.

Also Read: Mahekk Chahal says she chose to walk away from Ashmit Patel because he wasn't the 'right person'

Meanwhile, the actor -- along with her original Friends cast mates Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow -- taped the Friends special at the show's original soundstage on the Warner Bros. studio lot, ANI reported quoting People magazine. The popular sitcom ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC.

Jennifer tied the knot with Justin Theroux in 2015 and separated in February 2018. She was previously married to Brad Pitt, whom she divorced in 2005.