Courteney Cox channels her inner Monica in cooking video , Jennifer Aniston doubles up as Chandler

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston gave Friends fans a reason to celebrate recently. Courteney donned her chef's hat and dropped a cooking video on Instagram, to which Jennifer reacted with a Friends reference.

"If you hate fish as much as I do...you’ll love this recipe," she said while sharing a recipe for a baked halibut dish and reminding fans of her character, Monica Geller. She also revealed that despite playing a chef on the show, she never learned how to chop. During her cooking session, she was trying hard not to be distracted by her hair and people walking behind the camera.

While many of her friends took to the comments section to reveal that they were going to recreate the dish, Jennifer channelled Chandler Bing and wrote, "Could you BE any cuter...???" Courteney couldn't help but laugh.

Many fans took to the comments and bowed down to 'Chef Monica Geller.' "Chef Monica is back!" one person said. "Monica would be proud!" another added. "OMGEEEEEE MONICA TEACHING US TO COOK," a third fan said. "Chef Geller!!!! We love you so much!!! Kisses from Chile," a fourth fan sent their love. "Omg it’s Monica 20 years later doing Instagram recipes !!" another fan said.

Courteney and Jennifer are set to join their co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for a Friends reunion. The reunion was slated to take place last year but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Schwimmer recently gave an update on the new schedule. "It's happening. Actually, in a little over a month I'm heading out to LA," the 54-year-old actor said on SiriusXM's Radio Andy earlier this month.

"So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there's going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols," he added.

