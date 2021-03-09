IND USA
Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about Sophia Loren.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about Sophia Loren.
Priyanka Chopra names Sophia Loren as her Hollywood icon: 'She reminds me of me'

  Priyanka Chopra has been named one of the 27 biggest stars in the world by a leading British magazine. Featuring in the list, Priyanka spoke about her Hollywood icon Sophia Loren.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:01 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named as one of the 27 biggest stars in the world by a magazine. The actor, who recently impressed the critics with her performance in The White Tiger, features on the international list alongside Kate Winslet, Zendaya, Frances McDormand, Eddie Redmayne among others.

The actor was honoured with the mention in the British Vogue’s 2021 Hollywood Portfolio. As part of the feature, Priyanka was asked who is her Hollywood icon. The actor named acclaimed international star Sophia Loren. The White Tiger star explained the reason she picked Sophia. She said she could relate to the Italian actor.

"Sophia Loren. I love her. She reminds me of me, working in two different countries and two different languages," she said. Sophia has worked in both Italian and Hollywood movies through her seven-decade journey. She has starred in movies like Nine (2009), The Fall of the Roman Empire (1964) and Marriage Italian Style (1964). She has also picked up an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Two Women (1962).

Priyanka, in 2017, attended Paris Fashion Week where she was seen posing with the veteran actor. She shared a picture from the red carpet and wrote, "Amazing to be with an exceptional group of women celebrating the house of @armani . Lovely evening. @naomiwatts #sophialoren #katewinslet @isabelle.huppert #tangWei".

Also Read: Meghan Markle texted Oprah while interview was airing, here's what she wrote

Apart from naming her Hollywood icon, Priyanka also reignited her dream of becoming an aeronautical engineer when asked which profession she would choose if not for acting. "I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer, because I was super-fascinated by planes. I love science, I love math, I’m really fond of physics," she said.

Priyanka has been busy with the release of her book, Unfinished, and her upcoming projects Text For You, The Matrix 4 and Citadel.

