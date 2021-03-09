IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nick Jonas on what separates Priyanka Chopra from 'some of the most beautiful women on the planet' he's dated before
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Nick Jonas on what separates Priyanka Chopra from 'some of the most beautiful women on the planet' he's dated before

  • Nick Jonas was asked in an interview what sets Priyanka Chopra apart from 'some of the most beautiful women on the planet' that he's dated in the past. Here's what he said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:18 PM IST

Singer Nick Jonas was asked in an interview what sets his wife Priyanka Chopra apart from the women he has dated in the past. He said that they had a strong friendship before they decided to tie the knot, which helped strengthen their bond.

Priyanka and Nick got married after a whirlwind romance in 2018, in dual ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, held in accordance with Hindu and Christian traditions.

"What separated (Priyanka) from any woman that you've been with before, because you've dated some of the most beautiful women on the planet," Nick was asked in a chat on SiriusXM while promoting his new album, Spaceman. He replied, "It's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right."

He continued, "We're very lucky. We knew each other well before we started dating properly, and I think that foundation as friends always helps in relationships that have evolved in an organic way. It's been a wild first couple of years of marriage, and I'm very blessed to have a life partner that I can rely on, and vice versa hopefully."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra presents new restaurant Sona in New York, says she poured her 'love for Indian food' into this effort

Previously, Nick had said that the songs in his new album are basically 'love letters' to Priyanka. "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important," the 28-year-old singer told Apple Music.

Priyanka and Nick were recently reunited in London, where she's been filming back-to-back projects Text For You, a romantic drama, and Citadel, a new spy series executive produced by the Russo Brothers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas priyanka chopra nick jonas

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle were friends before either of them got married.
Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle were friends before either of them got married.
bollywood

When Priyanka stood up for Meghan Markle, slammed 'racist' treatment by media

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:32 PM IST
  • In the past, Priyanka Chopra stood up for her friend, Meghan Markle, and called the treatment of her by the press 'racist'. Here's what she had said.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra finally met Nick Jonas and his parents in London.
Priyanka Chopra finally met Nick Jonas and his parents in London.
bollywood

Priyanka is reunited with Nick, her in-laws in London, wears sweater made by mom

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra was reunited with her husband, singer Nick Jonas in London, where she is currently filming her upcoming series, Citadel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger.
bollywood

Priyanka reacts to Adarsh Gourav’s BAFTA best actor nod for The White Tiger

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:11 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that she was 'ecstatic' as her co-star in The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav, got a BAFTA nomination in the best leading actor category.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Luv Sinha is the son of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha.
Actor Luv Sinha is the son of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha.
bollywood

Luv Sinha: For me, politics is not a joke, it is my duty, acting is my profession

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Actor Luv Sinha talks about his stint in politics like his father Shatrughan Sinha, and hopes of starring in a modern day adaptation of his 1978 hit Vishwanath.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha has responded to a Twitter troll.
Richa Chadha has responded to a Twitter troll.
bollywood

Richa Chadha shuts down troll for questioning reservation for women

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:52 PM IST
  • Richa Chadha shut down a Twitter user who questioned why women deserve reservation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
bollywood

Rakhi Sawant deepfakes herself into Sridevi's Naagin, fans react. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:44 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant has shared a deepfake video of herself, as Sridevi in the film Naagin. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his brother Ayushmann Khurrana pose together.
Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his brother Ayushmann Khurrana pose together.
bollywood

Aparshakti can't remember last time he fought with Ayushmann: 'I touch his feet'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:43 PM IST
  • Aparshakti Khurana has said that he cannot remember the last time he fought with his brother, Ayushmann Khurrana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra in and as Saina.
Parineeti Chopra in and as Saina.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra, asked about being trolled for Saina teaser, has this to say

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:53 PM IST
At the trailer launch of Saina, Parineeti Chopra was asked about negative comments on the teaser. She said that she ignores mindless trolling but takes genuine criticism into consideration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tadap will mark Ahan Shetty's film debut.
Tadap will mark Ahan Shetty's film debut.
bollywood

Ahan Shetty sweats it out in the gym as he preps for debut film Tadap, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • Ahan Shetty, who will make his screen debut with Tadap, shared a picture from his gym. It was part of his preparation for his film, which also stars Tara Sutaria.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
bollywood

No Rhea Chakraborty on new Chehre poster either; teaser out in two days

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:28 PM IST
  • Rhea Chakraborty is once again missing from new promotional material for the upcoming film Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Rao Hydari starred in A Girl On The Train with Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari.
Aditi Rao Hydari starred in A Girl On The Train with Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari.
bollywood

Aditi Rao Hydari says 'RIP Patriarchy' on Women's Day, fans agree

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Aditi Rao Hydari decided to give a twist to her Women's Day post. She mentioned how it was time to put an end of patriarchy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK.
Anil Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor gets nostalgic watching an old interview, shares his reaction

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor came across an old interview of his where he spoke about the co-existence of films and television. The actor shared the video and also expresses his thoughts on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna made a self-deprecating quip about her parenting skills.
Twinkle Khanna made a self-deprecating quip about her parenting skills.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a 'terrible mother' to Nitara, here is why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna made a joke at her own expense as she forgot to save her daughter Nitara's school calendar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahira Kashyap growing cherry tomatoes with her children.
Tahira Kashyap growing cherry tomatoes with her children.
bollywood

Tahira Kashyap has unusual Women’s Day celebration with kids Virajveer, Varushka

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:25 PM IST
  • Tahira Kashyap celebrated International Women's Day with her children, Virajveer and Varushka, by doing some gardening. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt shared new pictures from her upcoming movie Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt shared new pictures from her upcoming movie Brahmastra.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares words of wisdom after boyfriend Ranbir's Covid-19 diagnosis

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:25 PM IST
  • After her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share some words of wisdom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All the girls in Sara Ali Khan's close net of friends attended her brother Ibrahim's recent birthday bash too.
All the girls in Sara Ali Khan's close net of friends attended her brother Ibrahim's recent birthday bash too.
bollywood

Sara shares new pics from Ibrahim's birthday, poses with 'favourite ladies'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:55 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures from her brother Ibrahim's recent birthday bash, this time with a Women's Day twist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday was at the receiving end of trolling even before she made her debut.
Ananya Panday was at the receiving end of trolling even before she made her debut.
bollywood

Ananya Panday recalls being trolled as ‘flatscreen’ even before entering films

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Ananya Panday recalled getting trolled even before she made her debut. She would get nasty comments about her appearance, from being called a 'boy' to a 'flatscreen'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP