Nick Jonas on what separates Priyanka Chopra from 'some of the most beautiful women on the planet' he's dated before
- Nick Jonas was asked in an interview what sets Priyanka Chopra apart from 'some of the most beautiful women on the planet' that he's dated in the past. Here's what he said.
Singer Nick Jonas was asked in an interview what sets his wife Priyanka Chopra apart from the women he has dated in the past. He said that they had a strong friendship before they decided to tie the knot, which helped strengthen their bond.
Priyanka and Nick got married after a whirlwind romance in 2018, in dual ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, held in accordance with Hindu and Christian traditions.
"What separated (Priyanka) from any woman that you've been with before, because you've dated some of the most beautiful women on the planet," Nick was asked in a chat on SiriusXM while promoting his new album, Spaceman. He replied, "It's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right."
He continued, "We're very lucky. We knew each other well before we started dating properly, and I think that foundation as friends always helps in relationships that have evolved in an organic way. It's been a wild first couple of years of marriage, and I'm very blessed to have a life partner that I can rely on, and vice versa hopefully."
Also read: Priyanka Chopra presents new restaurant Sona in New York, says she poured her 'love for Indian food' into this effort
Previously, Nick had said that the songs in his new album are basically 'love letters' to Priyanka. "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important," the 28-year-old singer told Apple Music.
Priyanka and Nick were recently reunited in London, where she's been filming back-to-back projects Text For You, a romantic drama, and Citadel, a new spy series executive produced by the Russo Brothers.
