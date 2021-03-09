Meghan Markle texted Oprah while interview was airing, here's what she wrote
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'haven't really spoken' to Oprah since their interview aired, but the Duchess of Sussex did send her a text. Here's what she wrote.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Sunday appeared for their first joint interview since they announced last year that they were stepping back from their duties as members of the British royal family. While the public has been reacting to the tell-all on social media, the interview's host Oprah Winfrey revealed that she and the couple 'haven't really spoken' since the interview aired.
In a follow-up chat on CBS, Oprah revealed that Meghan sent her a message while the much-publicised interview was being aired.
"Well, I haven't really spoken to them since the interview because we're in different time zones. I got a text from Meghan yesterday saying, 'How's it going?' Because she was putting Archie to bed waiting on the West Coast feed and had no idea what was happening on the East Coast," she said, as reported by E! News.
"And I said, 'I don't either, from what I can tell it's going well, I know it's airing.' So I will probably have a conversation with them later today," she added.
During the interview, Meghan and Harry made several claims against the royal family. She said that at her lowest, she had lost her will to live, and did not receive support from the family. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how he (Harry) just cradled me," she said. Meghan added, "I went to the institution and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help ... And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution."
Meghan and Harry, during the chat, revealed that they are preparing to welcome a baby girl. They are already parents to soon-to-be two-year-old son Archie.
