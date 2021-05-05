IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Mahekk Chahal says she chose to walk away from Ashmit Patel because he wasn't the 'right person'
Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal announced their engagement in 2017.
Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal announced their engagement in 2017.
tv

Mahekk Chahal says she chose to walk away from Ashmit Patel because he wasn't the 'right person'

  • Mahekk Chahal has said that she discovered that Ashmit Patel wasn't who she thought he was once they started living together.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 10:15 AM IST

Actor-model Mahekk Chahal, who finished as the runner-up on Bigg Boss 5, has spoken about her breakup with Ashmit Patel. She said that after living with someone, you realise who they really are, and she discovered that Ashmit wasn't the 'right person' for her.

In an interview, she said that to recover from the breakup, she moved base to Goa during the pandemic, and that she wouldn't have done so had the split not happened.

Asked if she blames herself for the relationship not working out, she told a leading daily, "Not at all. I chose to walk off. When you start living together and spending more time with a particular person, you get to know the real him/her. I don't think that Ashmit was the right person for me."

She continued, "My friends and family stood by me. I shared my issues with them. I was in Goa for a year. Owing to the lockdown, I would come down to Mumbai only if required. I spent a lot of time with nature in Goa; nature has a calming, soothing and healing influence on me. Time heals everything and this time was no exception. It was not easy as there was no work during Covid; so your mind tends to keep thinking the same thing. But I have finally healed myself."

Also read: Maheck Chahal calls off engagement with Ashmit Patel, says ‘I left him, I had to take that step’

Ashmit and Mahekk got engaged in 2017. She announced their separation in early 2020. They'd participated in separate seasons of Bigg Boss, and finished as the first and second runners-up.

Mahekk made her film debut in Nayee Padosan, and has also been seen in Wanted. Ashmit made her film debut with Inteha, directed by Vikram Bhatt. He has also appeared in Murder, and has hosted the reality television series Superdude.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ashmit patel maheck chahal bigg boss + 1 more

Related Stories

Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal, who got engaged in 2017, are no longer together.
Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal, who got engaged in 2017, are no longer together.
tv

Maheck Chahal calls off engagement with Ashmit Patel, says ‘I left him, I had to take that step’

Hindustan Times | By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2020 06:24 PM IST
After being in a relationship for five years, Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal have called it quits. Maheck revealed that it was her decision to end the engagement with Ashmit.
READ FULL STORY
Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal got engaged in 2017 but later broke up.(Photo: Waseem Gashroo/HT)
Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal got engaged in 2017 but later broke up.(Photo: Waseem Gashroo/HT)
tv

Mahekk on break-up with Ashmit: ‘He was not the right person for me’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 01:29 PM IST
  • Mahekk Chahal, who was previously engaged to Ashmit Patel, said that he was ‘not the right person’ for her. She added that she is currently single.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP