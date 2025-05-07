Jennifer Aniston was home when man rammed car into her LA home; actor's security held him at gunpoint before arrest

Actor Jennifer Aniston's security had to hold a man at gunpoint when he crashed a car into the front gate at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Police officials told KABC-TV that the Friends star was home at the time of the crash. (Also read: What happened to Jennifer Aniston? Man crashes car through gates of her LA home) Jennifer Aniston had a scare on Monday after an intruder rammed a car into her home in LA.(Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Man rams car into Jennifer Aniston's LA home

An AP report said that the incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. Monday on the 900 Block of Airole Way in the wealthy Bel Air neighbourhood, according to Officer Jeff Lee of the LA Police Department. Online property records show a home on that block owned by a trust run by Jennifer Aniston’s business manager.

The car crashed into the front gate of the house but failed to breach it. As per the report, private security guards apprehended the driver and held him until police arrived. Lee described the suspect as a white middle-aged man. He has not been identified.

No charges filed so far

The suspect was later arrested, but no charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning, Lee said. “He used his vehicle to ram a gate to the residence,” Lee said. Messages were left Tuesday with representatives and attorneys for Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston purchased the midcentury mansion on a 3.4-acre lot for about $21 million in 2012, according to reporting by Architectural Digest.

About Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer was home when the incident took place, but it is unclear if she was the target of the crash. The police have not talked about a motive for the crime so far. Jennifer rose to fame playing Rachel Greene on the hit 1990s sitcom Friends. She used the launchpad to transition into Hollywood, working in a number of hit romcoms in the 2000s and 2010s. She currently stars in Apple TV’s Morning Show.

(With AP inputs)