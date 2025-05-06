Menu Explore
What happened to Jennifer Aniston? Man crashes car through gates of her LA home

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 06, 2025 04:36 AM IST

A man crashed his vehicle through the gates of Jennifer Aniston’s Los Angeles home. The ‘Friends’ star was reportedly home at the time of the incident.

A man crashed his vehicle through the gates of Jennifer Aniston’s Los Angeles home on Monday, according to ABC News. The ‘Friends’ star was reportedly home at the time of the incident. Her security team quickly intervened, pulling the driver from the vehicle and detaining him until authorities arrived. The man has not yet been publicly identified.

A man crashed his vehicle through the gates of Jennifer Aniston’s Los Angeles home.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
A man crashed his vehicle through the gates of Jennifer Aniston’s Los Angeles home.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
