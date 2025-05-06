What happened to Jennifer Aniston? Man crashes car through gates of her LA home

A man crashed his vehicle through the gates of Jennifer Aniston’s Los Angeles home on Monday, according to ABC News. The ‘Friends’ star was reportedly home at the time of the incident. Her security team quickly intervened, pulling the driver from the vehicle and detaining him until authorities arrived. The man has not yet been publicly identified.

