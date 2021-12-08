Jennifer Lawrence looks at her baby bump, jokes she had a 'ton of sex' the last three years. Watch

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney and has impressed many with her appearances at the premieres of her upcoming film, Don't Look Up. She recently opened up about her three-year-long hiatus from films and things she did during her time at home.

Jennifer recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ahead of her film's release. On being asked by the host about what did during her long sabbatical, she said, “I just had a ton of sex,” bursting into a fit of laughter while caressing her baby bump.

As the host reacted, “Good for you”, Jennifer soon added, “I am joking.” She went on to share, “I cooked a little. The pandemic happened and then I cooked and I cleaned a lot.”

Host Stephen further asked her about her backup plan had she not returned to acting after her sabbatical. “I think I would be a really good housekeeper. I make a mess but I am really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess." She added that she listens to her Mother! podcast while cleaning the mess.

Describing her break in a better way, Jennifer said, "It was nice. I took a break and nobody really cared. It was quiet and I feel like I could become a part of the world again without much fanfare."

Don't Look Up also stars another Academy award winner, Leonardo DiCaprio. They play astronomers who set out to warn the world of an approaching comet set to destroy the planet. But the message falls on deaf ears, starting with Meryl Streep's President Janie Orlean.

The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance and singer Ariana Grande. It will have a limited theatrical release and will begin streaming on Netflix on December 24.

