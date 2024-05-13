 Jennifer Lopez can't get enough of Dev Patel: ‘His eyes are so engaging’ | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Jennifer Lopez can't get enough of Dev Patel: ‘His eyes are so engaging’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 13, 2024 09:33 PM IST

In a recent interview, JLo fan-girled over Dev Patel, claiming she would love to work with the Monkey Man actor someday.

Who knew Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez was such a huge fan of Dev Patel? In an interview with News18, the singer-actor opened up about just how much she admires his work, fangirling over him and claiming she would love to work with him someday. (Also Read: Dev Patel apologised for cutting his crucial scene in Monkey Man for ‘political’ reasons, reveals Makarand Deshpande)

Jennifer Lopez claims to be a fan of Dev Patel's work.(Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez claims to be a fan of Dev Patel's work.(Instagram)

‘I am just blown away by his work’

Talking to the publication, JLo confessed that she enjoys Dev’s films. When asked to name her favourite Indian actor, she said, “I love Dev Patel. (I just) love his work. Every time I see his work, I am just blown away. He is just so emotionally available; he’s so real and truthful. (His eyes) are so engaging it just brings you in.” She also told the publication that she would love to share the screen with him someday.

Upcoming work

Jennifer will soon star in a sci-fi thriller film titled Atlas. Directed by Brad Peyton, the Netflix film, which will stream from May 24, also stars Simu Liu and Sterling K Brown. In the film, she plays a data analyst named Atlas Shepherd. The film sees her character go through her own journey. A synopsis of the film reads, “A brilliant counterterrorism analyst with a deep distrust of AI discovers it might be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry.” Jennifer is married to actor Ben Affleck, who is also one of the film’s producers.

Dev was recently seen in Monkey Man, which he starred, directed and produced. The film tells the story of a fighter who ekes out a living by fighting at an underground fight club while wearing a gorilla mask. However, years of age cause him to explode and seek retribution, settling the score with men who took everything from him in his childhood. The film is yet to be certified and released in India. He will soon star in the psychological horror film Rabbit Trap.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jennifer Lopez can't get enough of Dev Patel: 'His eyes are so engaging'

