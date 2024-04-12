 Priyanka Chopra lauds Dev Patel for Monkey Man: ‘What an impressive debut’ | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra lauds Dev Patel for Monkey Man: ‘What an impressive debut’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 12, 2024 10:02 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra is all praise for fellow Indian-origin Hollywood actor Dev Patel, who made his directorial debut with the action thriller, Monkey Man.

Priyanka Chopra gave a shoutout to Dev Patel for his directorial debut Monkey Man. She's also a Hollywood actor-producer who shares his Indian origins. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra misses sheer khurma and biryani on Eid, later feasts on crepes and croissants in France. See pics)

Priyanka Chopra lauds Dev Patel's Monkey Man
Priyanka Chopra lauds Dev Patel's Monkey Man

Priyanka's shoutout

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a clip from Monkey Man. She wrote in the caption, “Bravo #DevPatel (applause emoji). What an impressive debut!” She also tagged other Indian actors from the cast, including Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Makarand Deshpande, and Vinit Kumar Sharma, who are all making their Hollywood debut with the film. She also tagged South African actor Sharlet Copley and co-producer Jordan Peele.

Sobhita replied to her on Instagram Stories, writing, “ Thank you @priyankachopra (red heart emojis). Monkey Man out in theatres worldwide, go watch.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka is busy filming Heads of State, a comedy alongside John Cena and Idris Elba among others. She also has Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

About Monkey Man

The action thriller follows the journey of a young man, portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular Monkey Man. The film is inspired by Indian mythology, particularly Lord Hanuman.

Alongside Dev, the film features Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. Monkey Man premiered at the SXSW and received a standing ovation, prompting Dev Patel to break into tears.

After its release, Sobhita, who plays a sex worker named Sita in the film, also lauded Dev for his directorial debut. She shared a picture from the film's premiere, in which she's posing with Dev. Sobhita looked stunning in a beautiful white outfit, while Dev appeared stylish in a suit. “So much love for this fellow right here. Look what you made, kid (smile emoji). Monkey Man out now, in theaters worldwide,” she wrote.

Monkey Man is slated to release soon in India.

Friday, April 12, 2024
